Eagles QB Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact

As we near the final week of the preseason, nervous season has begun.

Which players are still on the physically unable to perform list? Could they come off it before the -- gulp -- Saturday deadline?

Count Carson Wentz in this group as the most high-profile of the bunch who may face the possibility of missing the first six weeks of the regular season. Eleven days from kickoff, Wentz still isn't cleared for contact. It's causing night sweats for Eagles fans everywhere and forcing reporters to ask Doug Pederson about the quarterback's status every day.

Sunday, Pederson finally broke.

"I don't know how many times I can answer this question," Pederson said. "When they clear him, he'll be cleared."

This isn't going to help Eagles fans sleep at night. Press on, scribes.

"I'm not going to put myself in a box. I'm not going to put my quarterback in a box," Pederson said when asked when Wentz's clearing might be expected. "I'm not going to do that. And I'm not going to go on a limb and not going to say that. Either ask it a different way or otherwise you're going to get the same answer."

Pederson clearly isn't open for business on this topic. It doesn't help that backup (and reigning Super Bowl MVP) Nick Foles has looked more like 2015 Foles than 2017, or even 2016, when he was a reliable backup to Alex Smith in Kansas City.

So yes, the pressure -- of defending a title, and of figuring out how to resemble an NFL offense -- is on as the regular season suddenly becomes almost uncomfortably close. It's understandable, then, that Pederson would get snippy when asked how often Wentz is evaluated.

"Every day if that's what you want," Pederson said. "He's part of the rehab process. He's getting evaluated at practice. He's getting evaluated by the medical team. He's getting treatment like Jason Peters, just like Darren Sproles. You guys don't ask me about those guys. Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos, those guys are in the same boat and they're getting evaluated every day."

It's worth noting that things aren't quite as dire as they seem from a "he hasn't been cleared" standpoint, because Wentz has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills. And he looked more than stable while working out before Philadelphia's eventual Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

He just hasn't been cleared to get hit, which is kind of important when it comes to Week 1. But it's difficult to envision an Eagles team that would voluntarily disqualify Wentz from participating for the first six weeks, especially with Foles' struggles still fresh on the brain, even if that would require carrying an additional quarterback (Nate Sudfeld). This is mildly concerning, but seems more like a whole lot of hulabaloo. Check back on Friday.