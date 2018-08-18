Eagles QB Carson Wentz cleared for 11-on-11 drills

The Philadelphia Eagles' plan to ease in quarterback Carson Wentz took another step in the positive direction.

Wentz, who returns from a torn ACL suffered in December 2017, has been cleared for 11-on-11 team drills but not for contact, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The Eagles do not plan for Wentz to play during the preseason. The team has made it clear throughout the offseason and training camp that it would not rush Wentz's recovery process.

Still, Wentz's return to team-related drills represents a good sign for his Week 1 availability. The Eagles kick off the season on Sept. 6 with a home tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wentz's return to 11-on-11 activity comes at a time when considering backup quarterback Nick Foles suffered a minor shoulder injury during Thursday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to address the media Sunday morning before practice.