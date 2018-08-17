Nick Foles was right: Strained shoulder injury is minor

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was confident that the shoulder injury that forced him out of Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots was minor.

Further tests on Foles' strained shoulder Friday confirmed his initial feelings -- the injury is minor and the team doesn't anticipate a prolonged recovery, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP suffered the injury during the second quarter when he took a hit to his throwing arm on a strip sack by Patriots veteran Adrian Clayborn. Foles immediately recoiled in pain, grabbing his arm near the elbow and shoulder area as Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley scooped up the loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown.

Foles was rusty from the opening whistle, sailing his first pass out of bounds. His next few throws were high, behind and over his targets. In conjunction with the injury, it was a rather deflating outing for Philadelphia's trusty backup.

The Eagles will focus on making sure Foles is healthy for the start of the regular season as Carson Wentz finalizes his rehab from ACL and LCL tears he suffered last December. Philadelphia has been optimistic about Wentz being ready for Week 1, but it also wants to make sure Foles is ready to play if needed.