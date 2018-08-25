Injury roundup: Reuben Foster suffers concussion

Here are some injuries we've been monitoring from Saturday's games in Week 3 of the NFL preseason:

1. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a concussion during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts. Cornerback Jimmie Ward left in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game briefly with a hand injury before returning in the middle of the second quarter.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee was carted off after suffering a knee injury during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons. Starting defensive tackle Marcell Dareus exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a pectoral muscle injury.

3. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said rookie safety DeShon Elliott, suffered an apparent broken forearm in the team's win over the Dolphins. He was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Another sixth-round pick, offensive lineman Greg Senat, also left early against Miami after suffering a foot injury.

4. Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry suffered an ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Nick Williams also left early for the Titans with a hamstring injury.

5. Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good left against the 49ers after suffering a knee injury. He told reporters after the game he didn't think his injury was serious. Colts safety T.J. Green also left early after a hamstring injury. Defensive end John Simon exited with a neck injury.

6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Sergio Bailey on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions on Friday. The Bucs also waived wide receiver Jake Lampman with an injury designation. Lampman suffered an unspecified injury Friday.