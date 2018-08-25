Jaguars' Marqise Lee carted off with knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee was carted off after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.

Lee was injured after catching a 20-yard pass and getting hit low by safety Damontae Kazee, who was then flagged 15 yards for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. Kazee made contact with Lee's left knee, causing it to bend at an awkward angle.

Jaguars players -- particularly the team's wide receivers and quarterback Blake Bortles -- crowded around the cart and we're talking to Lee before he was taken to the locker room.

Lee is considered one of the NFL top young wideouts. Last season, he caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

If Lee misses any significant portion of time stretching into the regular season because of the injury, it'll be a big blow to the Jacksonville offense that was counting on his production for 2018.

Around The NFL will have an update on Lee's injury as soon as it's available.