Bengals cut veteran DT Chris Baker after brief stint

A second team has cut defensive tackle Chris Baker in a six-month span.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday they terminated the veteran's contract.

The move comes six months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jettisoned Baker after just one season.

The Bengals signed Baker to a one-year deal that included a $300,000 signing bonus and $150,000 workout bonus. The team saves $2.13 million by parting ways with the defensive tackle, per Over The Cap.

Baker, who became an underrated stout run defender during six seasons with Washington, washed out of Tampa after one disappointing year. The Bucs signed Baker to a three-year, $15.75 million contract -- $6 million guaranteed -- in 2017. The 30-year-old compiled just 33 tackles, and his effort-level was questioned. Tampa cut him in February.

Baker played 37 defensive snaps in the Bengals first two preseason games, per Next Gen Stats. He recorded zero tackles in that time. His release doesn't come as a surprise as the Cincy staff continues to create snaps for younger players.

Failing in Cincinnati, Baker will likely get another shot with a team scouring for defensive line depth. If given a chance, he must prove the motivation concerns are in the past.