Injuries: Josh Rosen sits out practice with sore thumb

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen suffered a minor thumb injury in practice Monday, but it shouldn't keep him out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 10th overall pick is dealing with a sore thumb after he hit a helmet with his throwing hand in practice Monday, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said. He sat out Wednesday's practice, but the Cardinals are still planning on him playing Sunday, Wilks said.

Rosen put in an encouraging performance last week playing behind the starting offensive line against the New Orleans Saints. He'll likely will be playing with the reserves again this week as Arizona gives Sam Bradford prime playing time in his dress rehearsal for the season.

The bottom line is all signs point to Rosen being fine in the days ahead.

Here are some other injury updates from Wednesday:

1. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says he plans to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts after a hamstring strain kept him sidelined over the first two weeks.