Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (knee) resumes running

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin's path to recovery from an ailing left knee produced reason for optimism Friday.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Baldwin has returned to running and the team still believes the wide receiver will be ready by Week 1 of the regular season, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Baldwin, whose 75 catches for 991 yards led the Seahawks in 2017, has been dealing with the knee injury since early in training camp.

Carroll indicated in late July that the Seahawks would "ramp him back up properly" when it came to Baldwin's recovery process. And with less than a month to go, that time appears now.

Barring a setback, Baldwin should be on track to be available when the Seahawks open the regular season with a road game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.