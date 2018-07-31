Carroll: Doug Baldwin (knee) to miss 'couple weeks'

Seattle's depth at wide receiver is already being tested.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Tuesday that Doug Baldwin is battling "a little bit of a sore knee," per John Boyle of the team's official website.

The club's top wideout will be held out of action for a "couple of weeks," according to Carroll, who added: "We'll ramp him back up properly."

Baldwin led the team in catches (75) and yardage (991) last season and figures to do the same come September. Fellow pass-catcher Tyler Lockett is a fascinating presence, but depth is an issue after deep threat Paul Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham departed in free agency. Veteran Brandon Marshall is no guarantee to make the team, while Jaron Brown and Tanner McEvoy are works in progress.

That's not all for Seattle, with Carroll noting that pass-rusher Dion Jordan is dealing with a "stress issue" in the leg opposite to the one operated on this offseason, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

"He's going to be [out] a while," Carroll said, before acknowledging the front office is "always shopping" for pass-rushing help.

Seattle's season-long war of attrition begins now.