Dez Bryant's visit in Cleveland ends without deal

The Dez Bryant Watch in Cleveland officially kicks in high gear.

Bryant's free-agent visit with the Browns ended Friday without a contract in place, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The door to a potential signing with the wide receiver, however, is not closed, Pelissero added.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Bryant has taken his time in free agency since the Dallas Cowboys released him April, and a visit with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2018 NFL Draft didn't produce a deal.

Bryant's visit with the Browns came on the heels of general manager John Dorsey telling reporters he wanted to meet with the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, but couldn't reach him. Bryant then responded by tweeting he was coming to Cleveland for a visit.

The Browns would add a proven wide receiver to the roster with a signing. Bryant's production speaks for itself, as he amassed 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Whether the two sides ultimately come to an agreement remains to be seen, but coach Hue Jackson recently emphasized the need for a good fit for the organization and team.

Stay tuned.