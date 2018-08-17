Niners' Jerick McKinnon to miss rest of preseason

The San Francisco 49ers will shut down running back Jerick McKinnon the rest of the preseason.

Niners GM John Lynch told KNBR-AM radio on Friday morning that McKinnon would be out of action until Week 1.

The 49ers face McKinnon's former team, the Minnesota Vikings, to open the 2018 campaign.

McKinnon suffered a leg injury during Sunday's practice and underwent an MRI exam. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the running back strained his calf.

Holding out McKinnon until the start of the season was the expected move for the 49ers. San Francisco gave McKinnon a four-year $30 million contract to be a dual-threat back in Shanahan's RB-friendly system. Even if it hurts his early-season production to miss reps in a new offensive system, the 49ers won't risk re-injury during the preseason.

With McKinnon and Matt Breida injured there are plenty of reps for youngsters Raheem Mostert and Joe Williams. Newly signed veteran Alfred Morris should also get additional snaps as he tries to win a roster spot.