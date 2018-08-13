Niners signing RB Alfred Morris, pending physical

The San Francisco 49ers made a move to bolster depth at running back, and it comes with a player familiar with coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers are signing Alfred Morris, pending a physical, Shanahan announced.

Morris' addition comes in the wake of Jerick McKinnon undergoing an MRI, but the injury isn't considered serious. The 49ers' backfield also has Matt Breida dealing with a shoulder injury.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Morris enters his seventh professional season, a span where he spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins and the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Morris and Shanahan overlapped during the 2012 and 2013 seasons in Washington, where Shanahan served as the offensive coordinator. Morris enjoyed a productive two-year run with Shanahan, producing 1,613 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns during his rookie season in 2012, and then followed up with 1,275 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2013.

On his career, Morris has rushed for 5,503 yards and 32 touchdowns on 1,262 attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.