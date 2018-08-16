Dez Bryant arrives in Cleveland to meet with Browns

One of the most anticipated free-agent visits of the preseason is set to go down.

As anticipated, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant arrived in Cleveland on Thursday to meet with the Browns. He was spotted at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport signing autographs. Bryant's agent, Kim Miale, also is in Cleveland with him, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

It remains to be seen if Bryant will strike a deal with the Browns, who've entered the season with a lack of wide receiver depth. Josh Gordon's absence from the Browns has magnified their need for pass-catching solutions.

Bryant, 29, was released by the Cowboys in April after his on-field productivity slipped in 2016 and 2017. The once dominant physical wideout hasn't surpassed 900 yards since signing a lucrative extension in 2015 -- an extension fueled by remarkable numbers he racked up en route to being named a first team All-Pro in 2014.

Entering his age 30 season, it'll be interesting to see what kind of impact three-time Pro Bowler can still make. If the Browns do decide to sign Bryant, he'd likely slot into the No. 2 spot behind Jarvis Landry -- at least until Gordon returns.

As for Bryant, the Browns could represent his best chance to be on the field for an NFL team in Week 1.