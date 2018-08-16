Elway not interested in revisiting Kaepernick as QB

The Denver Broncos might consider bringing in a veteran backup quarterback at some point. If they do, it will not be Colin Kaepernick, general manager John Elway said Thursday.

"Colin had his chance here," Elway said, per NFL Network's James Palmer. "We offered him a contract. He didn't take it. So, as I said it in my deposition, I don't know if I'll be legally able to say this, but he's had his chance to be here. He passed it."

Proper context is needed for Elway's comment on Kaepernick. The Broncos dalliance with the quarterback came back in 2016, before Kaepernick began protesting social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem in his final season in San Francisco.

Back in 2016, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Broncos wanted Kaepernick to take a pay cut to facilitate a trade. Elway and Kaepernick met, but an agreement never materialized.

No reported offers have been made since.

Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since he made 11 starts for the 49ers in 2016. The quarterback has since filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Chad Kelly recently leapfrogged Paxton Lynch into the Broncos' No. 2 QB role behind starter Case Keenum. Elway said this week he might consider adding a veteran presence to the quarterback room in case Keenum went down with injury.