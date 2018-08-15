John Elway: Broncos might look at veteran backup QB

The Denver Broncos made a move on their quarterback depth chart behind starter Case Keenum, promoting Chad Kelly to the No. 2, which effectively demoted Paxton Lynch.

The Broncos' brass might not be done shaking up the QB room.

General Manager John Elway told 103.5 The Fox radio station in Denver there is a chance the Broncos could add a veteran to the mix.

"I'm not going to tell you we're definitely going to stand pat, but I'm not telling you we're going (in) that direction, either," Elway said, via the Associated Press.

Kelly shined in the preseason opener while working with the third-string. The second-year pro, in his first live action since being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, displayed poise and a willingness to take shots.

Kelly outperformed Lynch by leaps and bounds but from Elway's perspective their remains questions about whether either backup could be the answer if injury strikes to Keenum.

"We've got to have confidence that that guy that's going to be the backup can play and win football games," Elway said. "And so that's why we're still in that process of trying to see if we've got that guy behind Case.

"Even though Chad played very well on Saturday night -- we'll see how he does this week -- but if something were to happen to Case, can he come in and continue to win football games for us?" Elway said. "That's the big part of the evaluation process and that's still going on."

Kelly must stack positive performances the rest of training camp to convince Elway to avoid bringing in a veteran.

Reading between the lines, Elway's comments seem to suggest the team is poised to move on from Lynch, the disappointing first-round pick who continues to look lost.

The Broncos wouldn't keep four QBs, meaning adding a veteran likely indicates Lynch would be cut loose.

Denver coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Lynch was upset over Kelly leaping him on the depth chart.

"He is upset. He didn't like it. He wants to know why," Joseph said. "And he has to play better. It's as simple as that. It's a competition. It's the league. Everyone's doing this. No one's not playing their best players..."

If Kelly continues to show promise, Lynch isn't done being upset by Broncos decision-makers.