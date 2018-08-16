Ben Roethlisberger out of concussion protocol

Ben Roethlisberger's injury scare was quickly resolved.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is fine and out of concussion protocol, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday.

Big Ben left practice on Tuesday after being hit. He stayed on the ground for several moments before walking off. Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert told reporters after practice that Roethlisberger went down after he rolled out and ran into him as Gilbert was blocking linebacker Keion Adams.

Coach Mike Tomlin said after practice that the quarterback was going through concussion protocol.

Roethlisberger traveled with the Steelers to Green Bay for Thursday's tilt versus the Packers. The quarterback wasn't scheduled to play in the second preseason game even before the practice hit.

The quick clearance for Roethlisberger is a good sign the issue won't linger for the AFC title contenders. He should be able to suit up for the Steelers third preseason game if the team so desires.

Here are other injuries we are tracking Thursday:

1. Giants running back Saquon Barkley told reporters that as a competitor he thinks he'd find a way to play if there a playoff game today. He has a hamstring tweak and did some light jogging on the side.

2. Titans tight end Delanie Walker left practice due to an undisclosed injury and currently is being evaluated, per The Tennessean.