Todd Bowles rips Terrelle Pryor for injury comments

Terrelle Pryor is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

One day after the Jets wideout revealed to reporters that he broke his ankle in May, Gang Green coach Todd Bowles made it clear Pryor spoke out of turn.

"I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me," Bowles announced Tuesday, per Neil Best of Newsday.

The rebuke of Pryor came after the 6-foot-6 receiver struggled in a scrimmage against his former team, the Redskins:

DJ Swearinger owns more real estate in Terrelle Pryorâs head than Trump owns in Manhattan (via @MitchBrownTV3) pic.twitter.com/vvVZm3TTZA â Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) August 14, 2018

At the end of the above clip, Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger is seen approaching Pryor and unfurling a fake swing at his former teammate.

One gets the sense Pryor was less than adored during his run with the 'Skins. After a promising 1,000-yard season with the Browns in 2016, he landed with a thud in Washington, catching just 20 passes last season while dealing with ligament damage in his right ankle, a setback that landed him on injured reserve in November.

Pryor revealed Monday that he underwent a pair of offseason surgeries, saying, per The Washington Post: "One was the foot, one was the ankle. I tore three ligaments in my ankle -- my foot -- and then I broke my ankle in May."

On Tuesday, Pryor was less effusive:

Terrelle Pryor's only comment to DC media today: "I'm ready to get the f--- out of here." â Rich Tandler (@TandlerNBCS) August 14, 2018

If healthy, he's in position to help the Jets, but Pryor is hardly the lead guy for New York. Stringing together a few big preseason performances would help -- as would staying off the head coach's radar.