Injuries: McCarron, Peterman OK after scare Sunday

After seeing quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman suffer minor injuries Sunday, the Buffalo Bills' depth at the position won't be tested.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll told reporters Monday morning that McCarron and Peterman are fine, and both signal-callers are available for practice, according to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.

According to multiple reports, trainers looked at McCarron's lower right leg during Sunday's practice, while Peterman appeared to hurt his right arm after falling during team drills.

Peterman started the preseason opener, and ESPN's Mike Rodak pointed out that Peterman and McCarron rotated first-team repetitions in recent days. First-round pick Josh Allen waits in the wings.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Zay Jones was cleared for contact after sporting a red no-contact jersey the past week, John Warrow of The Associated Press reported . Jones started training camp on the NFI list following offseason knee surgery, but was activated on Aug. 5.

Here are other injuries we are keeping an eye on:

1. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) was not present Monday on the practice field for a second consecutive day, ESPN's Adam Teicher reported. Teicher also reported the absence of right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who left Sunday's practice with a head injury.