Injuries: Packers LT David Bakhtiari returns to practice

The Green Bay Packers have good news on the offensive line.

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a sprained ankle on Aug. 4, was back to work in pads Sunday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

While the extent of his participation level in practice won't be known until later, Bakhtiari's quick return is a pleasant surprise when considering he was carted off the field after going down during the team's Family Night practice.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Bakhtiari is arguably one of the players the Packers can't afford to be without for an extended period of time.

Entering his sixth season, Bakhtiari remains an anchor on the left side of the offensive line, missing just six games over the past five seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Here are other injuries we're keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs had two starters leave Sunday's practice. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is being evaluated for a head injury, and defensive tackle Xavier Williams suffered a stinger, B.J. Kissel of the team's official website reported. Additionally, starting safety Eric Berry didn't practice with a sore heel.

2. Philadelphia Eagles rookie tight end Dallas Goedert, who left Saturday's practice with an elbow injury, did not practice Sunday, but told reporters the injury is "minor" and he should return in "a day or two," Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

3. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jeremy Cash is undergoing tests to determine the extent of the knee injury he suffered Saturday night, but the initial read is it could be a season-ending injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

4. After missing practices and the preseason opener with a hamstring injury, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman returned to individual drills Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported. Sherman originally felt his hamstring tighten up during an Aug. 3 practice.

5. Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said wide receiver Cole Beasley will sit out of Sunday's practice due to a groin injury.

6. Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise is day-to-day with a hip injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters, adding that he might be available for Saturday's game against the Chargers.