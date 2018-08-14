Gabe Wright cut one day after cheap shot on Drake

One day after an incident with running back Kenyan Drake during Monday's practice, defensive tackle Gabe Wright is without a team.

The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday waived Wright, the team announced.

While the Dolphins didn't specify a reason for the move in the press release, Wright charged and blindsided Drake, who wasn't wearing his helmet, during Monday's practice, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Shoving, disagreements and all-out fights this late into training camp often occur around the league as tempers flare in padded practices under hot conditions. Numerous players with the Washington Redskins and New York Jets were involved in a brawl during a joint practice over the weekend, while the Jacksonville Jaguars suspended defensive end Dante Fowler for one week after a weekend fight with teammate Yannick Ngakoue.

Still, the waiving of Wright sent a clear signal that the Dolphins won't tolerate the shenanigans of going after a player without his protective helmet.

"It was time for us to move on," coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday morning, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Wright spent most of the 2017 season on the Dolphins' practice squad and had his work cut out to make the final 53-man roster before Tuesday's transaction. He originally entered the league in 2015 as a fourth-round pick with the Detroit Lions and previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.