Jaguars suspend Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler for week

The Jacksonville Jaguars have suspended two of their top defensive players.

Jacksonville banned cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for one week for "violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player," the team announced Sunday.

Under the suspension, neither player will be available to practice this week or to play in the Jags' next game against the Vikings on Saturday.

Ramsey played briefly in Jacksonville's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Fowler was just activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Ramsey's suspension was a direct result of the cornerback going after a local reporter on Twitter on Sunday.

Fowler was involved in a fight that broke out at Jaguars practice on Sunday. The scuffle was documented by the beat writer, and Ramsey responded to the reporter with the below tweet.

@phillip_heilman you know you done messed up right? Lol if yâall want war, we got sum for yâall. & Iknow the rest of yâall (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

Ramsey issued this tweet in response to the suspension: