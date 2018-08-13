Seahawks-Raiders London tilt moved to Wembley

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders are still scheduled to play overseas in 2018, but the venue has changed.

Originally scheduled to be played at Tottenham stadium on Oct. 14, the matchup between the two teams has moved to Wembley Stadium, NFL UK announced Monday.

Organizers were hopeful construction at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be completed in time for the game, but the ongoing work necessitated the game's relocation.

The NFL is scheduled to hold three games in England this season.

In addition to the Seahawks playing the Raiders, the Tennessee Titans play the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 21, while the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 28.