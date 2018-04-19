NFL announces times, dates for 2018 London games

The times and dates for the 2018 NFL International Series games in London were announced Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders, Tottenham stadium, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

This season's Mexico City game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will take place on Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL will release the full 2018 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NFL Network.

The three-game London slate offers international fans a bevy of enticing matchups. Raiders coach Jon Gruden will meet the London media just over a month into his ballyhooed return to the sideline. Oakland will try to slow Russell Wilson's magic as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback breaks in a new offensive coordinator.

The Titans and Chargers matchup pits a surging young quarterback (Marcus Mariota) versus an aging star trying to make one final postseason run before the sun sets (Philip Rivers). Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram trying to chase Mariota will be one of the better clashes of 2018. The Eagles and Jags will each be coming off postseason runs, and will again boast two of the best defenses in the NFL. All indications are MVP candidate Carson Wentz will be back on the sideline for the Eagles' trip to London.

Four of the eight teams that played in London in 2017 went on to win their respective divisions: New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. Each won their overseas tilt. The three winners in 2018 hope to repeat that success on their way to a playoff bid next season.