NFL announces date, time for 2018 Mexico City game

The time and date of this year's Mexico City game is no longer a mystery.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will play at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET, the league announced Wednesday night. The reveal comes before the release of the full 2018 NFL regular-season schedule, which will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Monday Night Football showdown between the Chiefs and Rams is one of four NFL International Series games that will be played in 2018. Three games will be played in London this season.

On the heels of successful games in Mexico in 2016 and 2017, the NFL and Mexico's Ministry of Tourism announced a three-year agreement in November to play regular-season games in the country through 2021. 77,000 fans attended November's New England Patriots-Oakland Raiders game in Mexico City this season.

For the Chiefs, it'll be the franchise's first regular-season game in Mexico. The team played a preseason contest in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1996. The Rams have never played in Mexico, which has played host to 10 NFL games prior to this year's contest. The game also will feature Rams cornerback Marcus Peters' first game against the Chiefs since being traded to L.A. by Kansas City earlier this offseason.