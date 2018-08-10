Injuries: Tom Brady dealing with minor sore back

Like many 41-year-olds, Tom Brady is dealing with a sore back.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who was held out of Thursday night's preseason game versus the Washington Redskins, has a minor sore back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the issue.

There is not much cause for concern, Rapoport added.

Bill Belichick was asked Friday if he had any update on a report Brady was dealing with a back issue. "No. Sorry, I don't," the coach predictably responded.

Even with TB12's famous regimen, it shouldn't be a shock that a 41-year-old is nursing a sore back, however minor. Most football players his age are sitting at home. Any reader of a certain age can probably sympathize with dealing with back pains.

The Patriots play the Eagles next week in a preseason rematch of Super Bowl LII. Brady made his preseason debut in the second week last season. We'll see if the QB continues that routine or if New England chooses to rest the old man and his minor sore back.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Friday:

1. The Redskins announced two season-ending injuries coming out of Thursday's preseason opener: running back Derrius Guice, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, and tight end Manasseh Garner. Both players suffered torn ACLs.

2. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida's MRI showed no structural damage in the shoulder he injured Thursday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Breida might be able to practice soon without contact and the 49ers are hoping he can play in Week 1.

Tests revealed tight end George Kittle also did not suffer any tears or structural damage on his separated shoulder, Rapoport reported.

3. Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Deon Cain will undergo an MRI on his knee, Rapoport reported, adding that the team is concerned the injury might be serious.

4. New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams, who exited early Thursday against the Jaguars, suffered a bruised rib and is expected to be out a week, Around The NFL's Herbie Teope reported, per a source.