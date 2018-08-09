Patrick Mahomes anticlimactic in Chiefs starting debut

Much like his Houston counterpart Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes' preseason debut as the Chiefs' starting quarterback turned out to be anticlimactic.

Assuming the offensive reins with Alex Smith now in Washington, Mahomes completed just five of seven passes for 33 yards on two possessions in a 17-10 loss to the Texans.

Sticking to short passes, Mahomes' first drive lasted just four plays before ending with a punt. He fared no better in his second chance, stepping into a sack and overthrowing tight end Travis Kelce in another possession that resulted in a punt.

When the Chiefs travel to Atlanta for next week's game, we don't expect coach Andy Reid to tip his hand with a creative game plan that will showcase Mahomes' tantalizing arm talent. What we do expect, however, is to see the new face of the franchise last at least a quarter before giving way to backup Chad Henne.