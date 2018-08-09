Deshaun Watson completes lone attempt in return

Deshaun Watson completed his first pass attempt since tearing his ACL last November, but Texans fans will have to wait at least another week for a deeper evaluation of their franchise quarterback.

Watson played just one series versus Kansas City in Houston's preseason opener, completing a 4-yard pass to Bruce Ellington on his only attempt.

Lamar Miller rushed four times for 29 yards on the opening possession, generating one first down before the Texans were forced to punt. Watson was replaced by veteran backup Brandon Weeden on the next drive.

Expect coach Bill O'Brien to increase Watson's playing time next Saturday night against the 49ers, perhaps leaving the first-team offense in for a full quarter or more before the nominal regular-season rehearsal the following week.