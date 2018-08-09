Saquon Barkley makes immediate impact for Giants

The second-overall pick in the draft was the first to make an impact for the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Saquon Barkley spun magic right away, taking the ball on New York's opening snap for a tantalizing 39-yard gain.

The highly touted back out of Penn State grabbed the handoff from quarterback Eli Manning, scanned the line, cut to his right, spun around Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah and showed his speed blasting upfield for a big chunk of real estate.

Barkley was slowed from there, doing his best to pull a later carry toward the sideline -- it would have worked in college -- but finding a defender clamping down here in the NFL.

Asked about facing the pressure of saving a New York ground game lost at sea for eons, Barkley told the Giants broadcast he's "not caring about it" and "not thinking about it."

Finishing with 43 yards off five totes, Barkley is destined to enchant Fantasy Heads all month before giving New York a much-needed anchoring force on the ground come September.