Cam confronts Kelvin Benjamin ahead of Panthers-Bills

Less than a week after Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin criticized his former quarterback Cam Newton in the press, Newton confronted Benjamin face to face.

Ahead of the Panthers' preseason opener with the Bills at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, Newton approached Benjamin while the receiver was speaking with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis during warmups.

Cam and Kelvin catching up pic.twitter.com/QjmeMcyfKZ â Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 9, 2018

In this video, Newton can be seen offering a handshake to Benjamin. The wideout then walks away from Newton, who stalks after him. The entire encounter lasts no more than 45 seconds.

Benjamin told The Athletic's Tim Graham last weekend that he wishes that he was never drafted by the Panthers, partially because of his rapport or lack thereof with Newton.

"If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying?" Benjamin explained to Graham. "Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben [Roethlisberger] -- anybody! -- quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

Newton responded to the initial comments with an Instagram post captioned "All love on this side", saying, "I ain't gonna go back and forth with him. I'm just gonna work, you feel me? That's all it is. You know what it is. Just work, baby."

For more on Cam-Benjamin Beef Watch 2018, stay tuned to Around The NFL and all NFL Network properties.