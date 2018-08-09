Patriots adding $5M in incentives to Tom Brady deal

Tom Brady doesn't have a contract extension, but he'll have opportunities to boost his income during the 2018 regular season.

The New England Patriots are working on adjusting Brady's current deal to include performance-based incentives, NFL Networks Tom Pelisserro reported Thursday. Pelissero added the deal could be in place by the weekend.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport notes the Patriots are adding $5 million in incentives to Brady's 2018 contract. Brady, who was set to make a base salary of $14 million with a $1 million roster bonus, now can make up to $20 million.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Brady's situation is reminiscent of what the Patriots did in 2017 with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was given the opportunity to increase his salary from $5.25 million to $10.75 based on performance.

The recently-turned 41-year-old Brady has two years remaining on his contract. He has eyed a new deal before the start of the regular season, and the Patriots have shown willingness in past years to accommodate their franchise signal-caller.

Brady finished the 2017 season with 4,577 yards passing and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions en route to being named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, marking the third such recognition on his decorated career.