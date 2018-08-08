Rivers: Virgil Green 'getting a feel' for Chargers' O

The news on Antonio Gates potentially returning to the Los Angeles Chargers has quieted since the start of training camp.

The emergence of veteran tight end Virgil Green in recent practices could have something to do with it.

Green and quarterback Philip Rivers are busy developing the all-important chemistry between passer and receiver, and so far, so good.

"[Our connection] is growing," Rivers said, via the Chargers' official website. "We're working through how I like things, what I'm expecting on certain routes. He's getting a feel for this offense. He was in it similarly with [Mike] McCoy [in Denver]. Virgil is going to be just fine. He has played a lot of football and is a good football player. Those kind of things, you'll see more of that and more plays like that."

Green, who enters his eighth professional season, joined the Chargers during free agency after spending seven seasons with the Denver Broncos. With just 71 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns on his career, Green is widely regarded as a blocking tight end and he is now tasked to fill the void of starter Hunter Henry, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury on the first day of organized team activities.

Nevertheless, Green embraces his current role as a receiving option for Rivers, who has effectively utilized the tight end position as a viable weapon in the Chargers' offense.

"I think it's going great," Green said of his developing relationship with Rivers, via the team's official website. "Obviously Phil's a very vocal guy, and he lets you know exactly what he wants. We talk a lot at meetings. Training camp is the reason why we put so much work in together, so we can make sure by the time we get to the regular season, we're on point with those [little] things. I think we've done a good job of trying to be consistent."

The Chargers have the rest of August to evaluate how much Green can be relied upon in the passing game ahead of the regular season.

Should it not work out, there is always Gates, who totaled 927 catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns in a Chargers uniform before the team elected to part ways with him in late April.