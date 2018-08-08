What to watch for in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Your football winter is over. It's Week 1 of the NFL preseason, and that means 30 teams are making their gridiron debuts in games that really matter -- well, to a degree. Not to slip too deeply into the coach-speak vernacular, but this is the time of year players must "step up" into the fantastical realm of "110 percent effort" to prove their 53-man roster worthiness.

It's the time of year football dreams are made or dashed, when high-profile rookies enter the pundit microscope petri dish and aging veterans begin to face cold, hard reality. It's a time when summons to the coach's office can be just as nerve-wracking as on-field action.

With a 12-game smorgasbord of games to indulge on Thursday (including a double-header on NFL Network), here's what we're watching for from each team (all game times Eastern). Get the latest preseason news, updates and highlights with NFL Mobile.

THURSDAY

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Browns: Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will make his debut in a matchup featuring the top two selections of the 2018 NFL Draft. So far, Mayfield has lived up to the expectations that come with being a No. 1 overall draft pick and has drawn plenty of praise from coach Hue Jackson for his professionalism and eagerness to learn. He'll be tasked with staying organized and looking comfortable running an offense that's chock-full of new players. Cleveland's other high-profile rookies -- Denzel Ward, Austin Corbett and Nick Chubb -- also will be worth watching.

Giants: Don't expect to see much from Saquon Barkley against the Browns. Coach Pat Shurmur has cut back the running back's camp workload in recent days, and the ever-present risk of injury means Week 1 carries could be scarce. Will Hernandez will be one to watch, too. The Giants' hard-nosed second-round pick has already been in at least five fights in camp as he battles for a starting job on the O-line. Third-round pick Lorenzo Carter will be another player worth watching as he looks to earn as starting spot on New York's pass rush.

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m.

Panthers: Who will stand out at cornerback? With Ross Cockrell out indefinitely after breaking his leg, rookie Donte Jackson is expected to battle third-year veterans Kevin Seymour and Lorenzo Doss for the No. 2 corner job. Doss has impressed coach Ron Rivera in practice: "He reminds me a little of Josh Norman." Amini Silatolu was considered a potential leading candidate to take over for the departed Andrew Norwell at left guard until he suffered a torn meniscus in practice Tuesday. Jeremiah Sirles and rookie Brendan Mahon are expected to see their fair share of reps against the Bills.

Bills: Josh Allen will be the No. 1 player to watch in every Buffalo preseason game. Coach Sean McDermott has given his big-armed QB plenty of first-team snaps, and it's clear Buffalo's season (and long-term success) relies on Allen living up to his seventh-overall pick promise. AJ McCarron, on the cusp of a potential starting job after years of Red alert backup duty, and Nathan Peterman will do all they can to outshine Allen in this trifecta battle royale. Whether they have the on-field supporting cast to make it happen also demands close attention. The receiving corps is thin and needs someone to stand out.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Bears: Mitch Trubisky and a slew of Chicago standouts hung out at the Canton Cantina (sideline) during the Hall of Fame game, but we'll finally get a demitasse-portioned taste of what to expect from Matt Nagy's reimagined offense. While Nagy wasn't hired solely to be a QB whisperer, the Bears' success relies heavily on Trubisky taking a big step forward. How well he works with his new receivers could give us a glimpse into whether we should believe the hype.

Bengals: The effectiveness of the offensive line. Cincy's assistant coach overhaul included the addition of Frank Pollack, the former Cowboys O-line coach who will try to spearhead a unit turnaround in 2018. The Bengals used their No. 21 overall pick on Ohio State center Billy Price and acquired tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade with Buffalo. Wide receiver John Ross, who by all accounts is having a fantastic camp, will be worth watching as he embarks on his redemption tour.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m.

Steelers: Pittsburgh showed its faith in Tyler Matakevich and Jon Bostic when they didn't draft an inside linebacker, but which one will get the starting job? Both players have showed flashes of top-of-depth-chart worthiness in camp so far and the battle is expected to rage on. Mason Rudolph will begin his campaign to try to wrestle away the backup QB job from Landry Jones in his quest to prove he can take over the job when Father Time finally tolls on Big Ben. If we even get a smidgen of evidence that could happen someday for Rudolph, it'll be a good preseason debut. Antonio Brown likely won't play as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

Eagles: Carson Wentz is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery and Nick Foles has been dealing with muscle spasms in his neck, so expect plenty of Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan running the offense. One player who might see a fair share of handoffs is Donnel Pumphrey, who is trying to make his mark in among a convocation of Eagles running backs. On defense, Kamu Gruiger-Hill is trying to prove he can be an capable replacement for the departed Mychal Kendricks.

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Saints: New Orleans has been tinkering with its receivers unit to find reliable pass-catchers behind Michael Thomas on the depth chart. The team signed Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate last week in the wake of waiving the injured Brandon Coleman. Floyd and Tate figure to add a little push to Cameron Meredith and Tre'Quan Smith in their battle with Ted Ginn for the No. 2 role. Marcus Davenport, the Saints' top draft pick, is trying to win a starting defensive end job against Alex Okafor, who has looked strong since returning from a torn Achilles tendon.

Jaguars: Rookie wide receiver D.J. Chark has received plenty of praise from teammates and coaches alike, and the second-round pick out of Louisiana State will be worth keeping an eye on -- especially if he sees time against the Saints' starting secondary. The duel between Cody Kessler and Tanner Lee for the honor of backing up Blake Bortles also will be on display.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buccaneers: It's been three years since Fitzmagic replaced Linsanity as the made-up word of choice to celebrate an unlikely New York sports star. Ryan Fitzpatrick performed admirably as a backup last year and he'll be the guy under center when the regular season starts. Chris Godwin's standout camp has endeared him greatly among Dirk Koetter and Todd Monken, putting him in prime position to move ahead of DeSean Jackson on the depth chart. D-Jax doesn't figure to bow out of this battle easily, and it'll be worth seeing how he responds.

Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill says he's playing, and it'll be our first look at the signal-caller in an NFL game of any kind since December 2016. A torn ACL kept him out all of last season, and all indications are he and the 2.0 version of his knee are ready to go. First-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick has been playing all over the secondary in practice (safety, strong safety, nickel corner in slot), and it'll be interesting to see if Adam Gase continues that trend in the game. Second-round pick Mike Gesicki has had a strong camp so far and is trying to prove he can start at tight end.

Redskins: Jay Gruden says there's a "possibility" Washington could keep five running backs on the roster. Chris Thompson, rookie Derrius Guice and Rob Kelley have done plenty in camp to more or less ensure their 53-man roster status. But what about Samaje Perine, Byron Marshall and Kapri Bibbs? A good game against the Patriots should go a long way toward figuring which one(s) will be on roster for Week 1. As for Alex Smith, will he start? He torched New England in the Chiefs' regular-season opener last year.

Patriots: Offseason acquisitions Trent Brown and Danny Shelton might be the latest players to experience a Belichickian career rebirth. Brown, who was acquired from the 49ers, stands to inherit Nate Solder's left tackle job if his strong camp performances carry over into the preseason. Danny Shelton, who struggled at times in Cleveland, is a frontrunner for a starting defensive tackle position. Another player to keep an eye on? Eric Rowe. The cornerback looks poised to lock up Malcolm Butler's old corner spot ahead of Jason McCourty.

Rams: Is the defense soft in the middle? The relative inexperience at the position could be a concern heading into the season. Veteran Mark Barron likely won't see much (if any time) in the preseason as he recovers from shoulder and heel surgeries. The rest of the group only has a handful of starts between them. With the Rams and Ravens holding joint practices this week before the game, the two teams will be familiar with one another -- let's hope that wards off any potential chain-snatching incidents between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree.

Ravens: Joe Flacco says he plans to play against the Rams after staying on the sidelines during the Hall of Fame Game. Flacco, by all accounts, is having the best training camp of his career. That's not surprising considering the team's decision to draft Jackson, and it also should surprise anyone if Flacco tries to torch the Rams before exiting. Jackson looked very much like a rookie last week against the Bears, even if he and coach John Harbaugh were fine with the performance.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Titans: Malcolm Butler is proving his money's worth, but how will Kenny Vaccaro fill the secondary void left by Johnathan Cyprien? Vacarro will see playing time and it'll be interesting to see how he'll mesh into the defense after less than a week with the team. Corey Davis has caught plenty of praise in camp coming off an injury-riddled rookie season. His development in coordinator Matt LaFleur's offense could speak volumes on how the season goes in Tennessee. First-round draft selection Rashaan Evans won't play after missing more than a week of practice because of an undisclosed ailment.

Packers: The preseason was made for backup QB duels. Aaron Rodgers isn't expected to play much, so we'll see a 50-pound cheese wheel-sized portion of Brett Hundley-DeShone Kizer backup battle. Hundley didn't perform so well in Rodgers' stead last year and Kizer hasn't particularly impressed in camp. Perhaps undrafted free-agent rookie Tim Boyle will emerge as the dark horse. What about the Packers' new-look secondary? The NFL christenings of first-round pick Jaire Alexander and rookie Josh Jackson could include matchups against Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews.

Texans: Deshaun Watson is set to make his long-awaited return coming off the torn ACL that derailed his fantastic rookie season. He has looked his usual self in camp as has J.J. Watt, who's expected to see limited playing time as well after coming back from a broken leg. What might be more interesting is the team's backup QB clash between Brandon Weeden, Joe Webb and Stephen Morris. Weeden is expected to land the job, but who knows at this point? Also, the slot receiver job remains up for grabs, with Bruce Ellington trying to beat out Braxton Miller and fourth-rounder Keke Coutee.

Chiefs: Papa Reid has handed the keys of his little red Corvette to Patrick Mahomes, and it'll be interesting to see how Year 2 will start off for a quarterback who now has an offense tailored to his talents. It's hard to understate the level of faith the Chiefs have in Mahomes. Unfortunately, we won't get to see him work with Sammy Watkins, who's dealing with a hip injury. Another player to watch is second-round pick Breeland Speaks, who is battling the oft-injured Dee Ford for a starting job at outside linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cowboys: Nagging injuries have put a strain on the team's starless wide receiving corps, and the Cowboys really need a pass-catching hero to emerge. Expect plenty of throws to Michael Gallup, Lance Lenoir, Tavon Austin and newcomer Ricky Jeune as the try to sort it all out. Leighton Vander Esch will begin his campaign to take over at middle linebacker. The first-round pick's anticipated rise could be to the detriment of Jaylon Smith. However, Smith has impressed in camp and has impressed coaches with his improved side-to-side mobility.

Niners: With a rich contract in his back pocket and a full offseason to learn sensei Kyle Shanahan's offensive system, Jimmy Garoppolo enters the season carrying, perhaps, the highest expectations for any player in the league. We'll get a glimpse at how Garoppolo has made in honing his skills, enhancing his chemistry with teammates and whether an opposing defense has figured him out at all. Mike Person and Eric Magnuson will try to stand out in the battle for right guard with Joshua Garnett sidelined with injury. A hamstring injury will prevent Richard Sherman from making his 49ers debut.

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Colts: Someone inform Dearest Mother that Andrew Luck is back and rarin' to go. It'll be first time Luck has played in a game since the 2016 season after a shoulder injury decimated his 2017 campaign. Everything about Luck's game will be under scrutiny as people try to decipher from a single preseason game whether he's still got it. A more productive venture might involve keeping an eye on the defense, where there's competition at multiple positions. Second-round pick Darius Leonard is trying to win a starting linebacker spot and offensive guard Quenton Nelson, the No. 6 overall pick, has impressed coaches in camp.

Seahawks: Who's going to take some pressure off Russell Wilson and wake up the running game from its years-long coma? Chris Carson has put in a strong camp after suffering a broken leg last season, and first-round pick Rashaad Penny is considered his top challenger. The duo's performance against the Colts could over a trace of information into whether Pete Carroll and his new armada of assistants have made any progress on the issue. Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett should offer a good test for Seattle's young, "it's just a reset" defense.

FRIDAY

Falcons: What are we going to see from Steve Sarkisian in Year 2? The offensive coordinator says he feels more comfortable orchestrating Atlanta's offense, and the team's plethora of offensive tools is drool-inducing. One of those is rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has impressed in camp and has the potential to help give the Falcons the best WR duo in the league playing alongside Julio Jones. There's also an open competition for the starting right guard spot with Brandon Fusco, Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland battling for the position.

Jets: It's been a while since a former USC quarterback has gotten Jets fans excited, but Sam Darnold's debut is one of the most anticipated stories of the preseason. His task is simple in directive yet very complicated in execution: Beat Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job. Still, don't expect the rising Summer of Sam to be as hot as an August night in Jersey. Keeping mistakes in check coupled with a knowledge of the offense is all we should expect from a QB who hasn't even tallied a full two weeks in camp.

Lions: Another one of Belichick's disciples begins his quest to walk on NFL water. Matt Patricia has instituted a plethora of changes on the team since taking over as head coach, especially on defense. Still, perhaps the most interesting battle still raging in the Lions den is the three-way running back standoff. Ameer Abdullah has had a strong camp, but he appears to be in the 11th hour of his Lions career and needs to show why he still belongs. LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Kerryon Johnson continue to impress too. A good preseason showing by someone could go a long way in breaking the deadlock.

Raiders: Jon Gruden makes his much-anticipated return to coaching after having last coached an NFL game in 2008. Will it be a Dick Vermeil-like comeback that's ultimately punctuated by a Super Bowl title at some point? Or will it be like that time that one ESPN analyst rejoined the head coaching ranks? We won't get that answer after one preseason game, so don't look too hard. Instead, pay attention to the Khalil Mack-depleted pass rush and the overhauled secondary that's working under the guidance of coordinator Paul Guenther. The Raiders need to drastically improve on defense in order to challenge the rest of the AFC West.

SATURDAY

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Vikings: Mr. Guaranteed aka Kirk Cousins likely will only see a scintilla of playing time in his Vikings debut, but it could still offer a peek into how the quarterback is adjusting to his new settings under offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. One of the most significant questions for Minnesota revolves around the No. 3 receiver position. Laquon Treadwell, the Vikings' 2016 first-rounder, needs to show improvement in 2018 and beating Kendall Wright would go a long way in prolonging his stay in Minneapolis. Keep an eye on first-round pick Mike Hughes as he looks to earn playing time in nickel and dime packages in the secondary.

Broncos: It's the Case Keenum revenge game! OK, that's taking things way too far. Keenum even says he holds no grudge against the Vikings for letting him go to Denver, so it's probably better at this stage of August to get more excited about the Paxton Lynch- Chad Kelly duel for backup honors. Even more intriguing is basically every other position on offense. Watch for who stands on in the running back contest between Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman and if Troy Fumagalli can outshine Jake Butt at tight end. Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton figure to see some targets as they try to work their way up the depth chart.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Chargers: None of the Antonio Gates comeback talk has come to fruition, so which tight end will rise? Veteran Virgil Green seems the likely pick for the most snaps, but Braedon Bowman, Sean Culkin and Cole Hunt will probably get a good share of playing time. First-round pick Derwin James, who missed the start of camp due to injury will be another one to watch as he looks to get a starting job patrolling the back of the defense alongside Jahleel Addae. Cardale Jones and Geno Smith will battle for the team's backup QB role and should see the vast majority of snaps.

Cardinals: Sam Bradford's the starter, but it's Josh Rosen's job to keep Steve Wilks second-guessing his decision. Bradford is expected to play, but he'll likely see a very limited number of snaps. Conversely, to no one's surprise, the Cardinals plan to give Rosen a ton of preseason work as they evaluate where their No. 10 overall pick stands against hungry NFL-level talent. Is Rosen the most NFL-ready signal-caller among his draft brethren? We could find out Saturday. With A.Q. Shipley done for the season with a torn ACL, it'll be up to Mason Cole he can run with the big boys at center.