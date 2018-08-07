Crabtree-Talib, Part III? 'That (expletive's) dead, bro'

Wars rage across the earth, but we have nothing to worry about here in the NFL Media newsroom.

Why?

Because the ponderous, elongated feud between cornerback Aqib Talib and wideout Michael Crabtree is at an impasse.

"Yeah, that s---'s dead. ... S---'s dead, bro," Talib informed NFL Network's Tom Pelissero after his Rams practiced Tuesday against Crabtree's Ravens.

Talib and Crabtree have long been a thing. It started back in Week 17 of the 2016 campaign when Talib, then with the Broncos, shoved Crabtree, then with the Raiders, to the ground after an incompletion. When Crabtree got in the Talib's face, the cover man responded by ripping off the gold chain around the Talib's neck.

CUT TO: Eleven months later -- in the dying days of 2017 season -- when Talib again pulled on Crabtree's necklace at the conclusion of a play. This devolved into a tug-of-war that soon involved other players along the Broncos sideline before both Talib and Crabtree threw punches and were tossed from the affair.

Both players received two-game suspensions by the NFL for their antics, perhaps leading to Talib's conclusion that a third go-round might be unwise.

Fingers crossed we never touch on this incident again on the pages of NFL.com.