Injuries: Colts' Anthony Castonzo re-injures hamstring

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo return to action didn't last long.

Less than a week after being activated from the non-football injury list, Castonzo is once again sidelined after re-injuring his hamstring on Friday.

Castonzo "will miss a little bit of time," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Keefer noted the left tackle "figures to be ready for Week 1" when the Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts recently signed veteran offensive lineman J'Marcus Webb, who should get a shot to fill in at left tackle with the first-team offense while Castonzo is on the mend as the team prepares for preseason action.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring this weekend:

1. Defensive end Julius Peppers (shoulder) passed his physical and has been removed from the physically unable to perform list.

2. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland returned to practice Sunday after missing the first eight days of training camp with a knee injury.

"Reggie was out there and did some stuff. He looked pretty good doing it," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.