Drew Brees offers 'insight' to Andrew Luck on rehab

METAIRIE, La. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has an ideal sounding board as he makes his comeback from an injury to his throwing shoulder that cost him the 2017 season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also suffered a shoulder injury in late December 2005 while a member of the Chargers, and Luck over the past year has relied on Brees' for advice to overcome it.

"I just tried to give him some insight as to what to expect with the rehab process," Brees said Saturday. "Maybe help him find people that could help him through that process and get back to where he wanted to be."

After being limited during the offseason workout program, Luck made his return to full practices in training camp.

And Brees fully understands the hard work Luck endured physically and mentally during the recovery process to get to where he is now.

"It is a long process," Brees said. "It is a long, hard process and it is as much up here as it's just the physical nature of fighting through that rehab. Andrew's a bright guy and a tough guy. He's a guy who more wants to be available for his team and be around, so I know how devastating that was for him last year to miss a season. I know he has worked extremely hard coming back."

So far, so good, as Luck hasn't experienced any setbacks and appears on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Brees believes Luck is ready, and repeated his prediction on who will win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

"I think I have already said it," Brees said. "Him and Darren Sproles are my two picks for comeback players of the year because I have a little insight on the way those guys have been working this offseason."