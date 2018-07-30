Injuries: Ross Cockrell breaks leg at Panthers practice

The Carolina Panthers could be without a key offseason addition on defense for a while.

Cornerback Ross Cockrell, who joined the Panthers on a two-year deal in free agency, was carted off the field Monday with a broken leg, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team announced that Cockrell will undergo surgery after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

Person noted the injury occurred after Cockrell collided with wide receiver Torrey Smith in the end zone, and Cockrell was yelling, "My leg is broke."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera ended practice after the injury, Person reported.

With Daryl Worley now with the Oakland Raiders, Cockrell was expected to compete for a starting job opposite of James Bradberry.

While the Panthers have Bradberry, rookie Donte Jackson, Corn Elder and Lorenzo Doss, among others, on the roster, the team's depth at cornerback will be tested if Cockrell misses substantial time. Cockrell has started 32 games on his four-year career.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount returned to work in pads Monday after leaving Sunday's practice early, according to team reporter Tim Twentyman.

2. Oakland Raiders second-year cornerback Gareon Conley is expected to miss the next couple weeks of training camp because of a strained hip, Rapoport and NFL Network's Jim Trotter report. Conley has missed the last few practices because of the issue. A nagging shin injury limited him to two games last season.

3. Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field on Monday after taking a shot to the chin. Broncos coach Vance Joseph told reporters he is being evaluated for a head injury, but he was later medically cleared to take part in the team's afternoon walkthrough. In addition, linebacker Brandon Marshall suffered a minor wrist injury, Joseph said.

4. Packers linebacker Jake Ryan was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury, according to Michael Cohen of The Athletic. He was seen grabbing his right knee and screaming in pain.

5. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (back) passed his physical and is now off the physically unable to perform list.