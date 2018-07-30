Raiders CB Gareon Conley sidelined with hip strain

After suffering through an injury-plagued rookie season in 2017, Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley can't catch a break.

Conley has missed the past few days of training camp with a hip strain and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jim Trotter reported Monday.

The talented Conley, who the Raiders selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, dealt with a shin injury last summer and missed the first regular-season game. He returned in Week 2, but aggravated the injury in Week 3, and then missed six consecutive games before landing on injured reserve in November.

Oakland currently has depth behind Conley with Rashaan Melvin, Leon Hall, Daryl Worley and Dexter McDonald, among others, in training camp.