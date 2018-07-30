Gallup impressing early in Cowboys training camp

Rookie Michael Gallup is doing his best to help fill a void within the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver corps.

The rookie grabbed attention Saturday, which marked the Cowboys' first day of padded practices in training camp, by working with the first-team offense and catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott.

But for all the good on the first day of the weekend, Gallup looked more like a first-year player Sunday with drops during individual and team-related drills.

There will be ups and downs, in general, for rookies attending their first NFL training camp, and the Cowboy' third-round pick out of Colorado State embraced Sunday as part of the educational process.

"I wouldn't say a bad day. It was a teaching day. It was a learning day," Gallup said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "You have a couple of drops and you run a bad route, it's not what you wanted, you go to the next one. They are all learning days, but this one in particularly."

Dallas enters the 2018 regular season with a revamped wide receivers group when considering the team released Dez Bryant in April and traded Ryan Switzer during the draft.

While Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams return, the Cowboys added Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson during free agency, and then selected Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, who suffered a shoulder injury Saturday, in the draft.

Gallup, in particular, has the opportunity in training camp to earn immediate playing time, and getting in early work with the first-team offense provides a good sign.

He has also drawn praise from teammates with his showing.

"I've been very impressed," Hurns said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Since he's come in, he's been making plays non-stop. I know he's not like a 6-5 guy, but he plays like it. He's a guy who goes up and gets the ball. He plays aggressive. He's going to help this offense out a lot with his aggressive style."

The 6-foot-1 Gallup enjoyed a productive college career, totaling 2,685 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns in two seasons at Colorado State, and he's flashed the ability to transition the production to the professional level.

Now, all the rookie needs to do is prove to the coaching staff he can be consistent with each practice repetition.

"That's definitely my biggest challenge," Gallup said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I've got to keep a straight line."