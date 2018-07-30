Suh: Aaron Donald 'deserves more than what I got'

Ndamukong Suh once signed the richest contract ever for a defensive player, a six-year, $114 million pact with $60 million guaranteed.

The defensive tackle lasted just three seasons in Miami before being cut this offseason. Suh then signed for one year, $14 million with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason to play next to Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

"He deserves more than what I got," Suh told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports regarding Donald's contract. "It's only right that he continues to play at a high level and prove that."

At this point, Donald is holding out of his second straight training camp in an effort to get a new contract. The 27-year-old is slated to make $6.892 million on the fifth year of his rookie contract, less than a third of what he's worth.

By most accounts, Donald isn't seeking to simply beat Suh's record-setting deal or Von Miller's contract, which came with a $19.016 million average per year with $70 million in guarantees. Donald is seeking closer to QB money.

General manager Les Snead has continued to contend sides are working toward a deal and he isn't fretting over the missed time in camp.

"You want Aaron here, but the thing you know about Aaron is that when he gets here, he will be in shape," Snead told Bell.

The Rams have six weeks until they open the season in the Black Hole against the Raiders to bridge the gap with the best defender in the NFL.