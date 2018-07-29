Wilks: Cards' starting QB job is Sam Bradford's to lose

The Cardinals have their passer of the future in Josh Rosen, but the job -- for now -- belongs to veteran Sam Bradford.

First-year Arizona coach Steve Wilks made that clear Saturday, telling reporters, per the team's official website: "I don't waver that Sam is our starter. It's his job to lose."

Wilks went on to note that Rosen's first order of business is battling journeyman Mike Glennon for the backup role, but NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported the rookie has a chance to win the No. 1 job in August.

"[Bradford] will open camp as the starter, that does not mean he will finish camp as the starter," Wyche noted Saturday, saying: "... It's his job to lose, [and] he has every opportunity to hold onto it, [but] coaches are going to be telling Rosen, 'You go get that starting job.'"

Wilks hinted as much Saturday, telling reporters: "Competition across the board makes you better and I wouldn't have it any other way. I want Josh with the mentality he wants to start."

With Bradford scheduled to receive a rash of rest days in August, Wyche revealed that Rosen -- not Glennon -- will take "first-team reps" when the veteran is off the field. That's telling.

After handing Bradford $15 million guaranteed, it makes sense to begin with the veteran at the helm. Besides, Bradford put together a stellar 2016 campaign before shining in a Week 1 win over the Saints last season. The issue is durability after Bradford missed almost all of last season due to knee issues and hasn't started 16 games in a season since 2012.

Veteran teammates believe in Bradford, though, with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson touting him as the starter and saying "when Sam is healthy and is on the field and has talent around him, he's a top-tier quarterback."

Rosen impressed Wilks and the staff this offseason, appearing "comfortable and poised" and living up to his reputation as a heady, rapid-processing signal-caller with the tools to succeed early as a pro.

This is Bradford's job today, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Rosen take over the minute Arizona encounters trouble.