Injuries: Redskins DT Daron Payne to miss 2-3 weeks

Though the Washington Redskins just began training camp this week, they already have a notable new injury to monitor. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is expected to miss two to three weeks while recovering with an ankle injury, coach Jay Gruden told reporters Friday.

Payne suffered the injury during Friday's practice session when a teammate stepped on his left ankle, leaving the defensive tackle in a walking boot. Gruden downplayed the injury and expressed optimism that his team's first-round selection will still contribute once he returns to the field.

"He's big, strong, physical," Gruden said, via ESPN. "He'll probably get stronger in his two weeks working out. He's in great shape, so it's not a big deal. He's already very smart, knows the defense, so he's in great shape."

Payne played his college career at Alabama under former NFL head coach Nick Saban. In his final collegiate appearance, Payne helped the Crimson Tide defeat the Georgia Bulldogs for a national title, earning a share of the game's MVP honors in the process.

Here are some other injury developments from Saturday:

1. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that pass rusher Takk McKinley and rookie wideout Calvin Ridley suffered minor injuries during Saturday's practice.

2. Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones appeared to suffer a serious injury Saturday but walked off under his own power, telling reporters "I'm good" after practice.