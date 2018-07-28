Daryl Williams carted off with apparent knee injury

Carolina Panthers starting right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a potentially serious injury during training camp.

The offensive lineman was carted off the practice field Saturday. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Williams went down in a lot of pain. Teammates immediately surrounded the right tackle, taking a knee. The team's official website characterized the issue as an apparent knee injury, noting it was of the dreaded non-contact variety.

Williams started 16 games for the Panthers in 2017. A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, the 25-year-old has grown into one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors last season.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Williams was slated to command top dollar. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Panthers and Williams had preliminary contract talks this spring but couldn't bridge the financial gap. A devastating injury could change his financial outlook.

If Williams' injury proves to be serious, the Panthers offensive line would be severely diminished. Cam Newton's line already lost guard Andrew Norwell in free agency this offseason. If Williams is out for an extended time, the team would consider 2017 second-rounded Taylor Morton or veteran Jeremiah Sirles as stand-ins. Either would be a major downgrade.