Giants owner Mara looking to extend Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham didn't hold out of training camp in hopes of getting a new contract. In return, the New York Giants could reward the receiver.

Giants co-owner John Mara said the team would be speaking to Beckham's agents "sooner rather than later" and hopes to "get something done" on a new contract, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Mara declined to put a timetable on the talks.

Beckham enters the final season of his rookie contract, set to earn $8.459 million, well below the market value for a player of OBJ's caliber -- consider Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks each signed for $16 million per year on new deals.

Mara's comments Thursday stand in stark contrast to earlier in the spring when the owner said there was "no sense of urgency" to do a deal, while the organization hemmed and hawed at the prospect of potentially trading the receiver rather than hand over a massive extension.

Mara said Beckham's attendance this spring and reporting to camp this week were factors in the team's willingness to commit to the wideout long-term.

"We're happy he's wearing blue," the owner said.

As for Beckham's health after returning from a season-ending ankle surgery, Mara reiterated that the goal is simply for Beckham to be ready for the Week 1 opener. Whether OBJ is playing under a fat new contract extension at that point remains to be seen.