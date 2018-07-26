Titans' Derrick Henry eyes becoming 'a premier back'

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spent the past two seasons watching DeMarco Murray.

But with Murray now retired, Henry desires to fill the void atop the depth chart with a specific goal in mind.

"No predictions, I just want to be a dominant back," Henry said Wednesday, via the Titans' official website. "I want to be a premier back in this league. And that is me starting out in training camp, getting ready with these guys, competing every day and getting better.

"I definitely want to be dominant this year, and any opportunities that I get, take advantage of them. Make plays for this offense, be a consistent back. I just want to do what I am asked and help this team win games, help this offense."

Henry apparently took steps during the offseason to help achieve his goal by adding more muscle to his frame, according to the Titans' website.

A now stronger Henry looks to build on a 2017 season in which he totaled 176 carries for 744 rushing and five touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. And Murray recently pointed out that he believes Henry can thrive as the featured back.

Nevertheless, Henry will need to make the most of his touches to join the elite running backs in the league.

The Titans are set to utilize a committee between Henry and Dion Lewis, who joined the Titans on a four-year deal during free agency. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry will provide the physical presence out of the backfield, and the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis brings versatility.

While Henry and Lewis will share touches, the relationship between the two running backs has started off strong heading into training camp.

"Dion is a great guy," Henry said, via the Titans' official website. "We have been getting along very well. We are excited to have a tandem together, and we just want to get in training camp and make each other better. We want to help this team make a run by going out there and making plays."

The Titans' ground game finished the 2017 season ranked 15th in the league, averaging 114.6 yards per game.

But a focused Henry combined with the shifty Lewis could go a long way in helping the Titans' rushing attack and Henry's vision of becoming dominant in 2018.