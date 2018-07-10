DeMarco: Derrick Henry can be 'the guy' for Titans

During DeMarco Murray's two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the running back formed a thunder-and-thunder backfield with Derrick Henry.

Tennessee parted ways with Murray this offseason in favor of signing shifty back Dion Lewis. In a more traditional thunder-and-lightening backfield, Murray recently told ESPN's Adam Schefter he believes Henry can thrive.

"I think Derrick's a smart guy. He's a fast guy, very physical, athletic, and now that I'm not there I think he can hone in on being the guy," Murray said, via Titans Wire. "And if they use him the right way and if he can consistently be the every down back, I think he has a great future, a bright future."

Despite Murray struggling with injuries and looking like a molasses-covered android running in quicksand, the Titans continually used the veteran over Henry. Murray earned 616 snaps to Henry's 386 during the regular season, per Next Gen Stats. It was not until Murry's injury finally sidelined him to end the season and into the playoffs that Tennessee's former coaching staff leaned on Henry -- he had eight games with eight or fewer carries.

With the Titans importing Lewis, Henry won't have a traditional workhorse role but should get the bulk of the early-down carries, and the opportunity to salt away leads late. The bulldozing Henry won't consistently sprint away for defenders but owns the combination of size and speed to be an inside-outside runner.

How the Titans offense under new coordinator Matt LaFleur juggles the backfield will be something to track during training camp. While LaFleur worked in L.A. last season with Todd Gurley as a workhorse, the assistant also was part of a Falcons staff that successfully juggled Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Ideally (unless you are a fantasy football fan), Tennessee would follow Atlanta's example in utilizing backs with two distinct skill sets.