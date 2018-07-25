Buffalo Bills sign seventh-overall pick Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills report for training camp Wednesday with their quarterback of the future under contract.

The Bills signed first-round pick Josh Allen to a contract, the team announced. While terms were not disclosed, Allen's contract calls for a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

Allen, the seventh-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, joins a Buffalo quarterback group consisting of AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. While the Bills are likely to lean on McCarron, who joined the team during free agency on a two-year contract, to start the regular season, the strong-armed Allen has an opportunity to make a case for the starting job in training camp and preseason action.

Allen drew positive reviews throughout the offseason workout program, and running back LeSean McCoy categorized Allen as a "special" player while complimenting the signal-caller's intelligence and skill set.

With Allen under contract, there are just three unsigned first-round draft picks: Sam Darnold and Roquan Smith.