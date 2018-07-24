Terrell Edmunds signs rookie contract with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for training camp with rookie defensive back Terrell Edmunds under contract.

The Steelers signed Edmunds, the team's first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. It's a $10.8 million deal and includes a signing bonus of almost $6 million, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

As with all first-round picks, Edmund's contract comes with a team option for a fifth year.

The 6-foot, 217-pound Edmunds provides versatility on the Steelers' defense, and he can play on the back end of coverage as a safety or chip in at linebacker if needed. His ability to play linebacker could pay off as the Steelers seek to fill the absence of Ryan Shazier.

With Edmunds under contract, there are five remaining unsigned first-round picks: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Denzel Ward, Josh Allen and Roquan Smith.