ATN Podcast: Stars who could lose their jobs

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling - are back for three days a week through the end of the season! The heroes react to Josh Gordon being placed on the non-football injury list (7:30), the sad news of Tony Sparano's passing, more good news for Colts QB Andrew Luck (14:50), Lamar Jackson impressing in the Ravens Nest (18:00) and the NFL anthem policy gets put on hold (27:30). The heroes then discuss star players who could lose their jobs in training camp, based off of Gregg's latest banger, "Notable bros on roster bubble in training camp" (30:00).

LISTEN to the episode here: