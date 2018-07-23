Jimmy Garoppolo says he felt he was better than Tom Brady

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo talked to Bleacher Report about his time in New England and his plans to add more Lombardis to the 49ers' collection.

Jimmy G was forced to ride the bench behind the GOAT, but he always knew https://t.co/P7n59jU0Ri pic.twitter.com/U1mF28eIvr â Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 23, 2018

"I've always had that mindset," Garoppolo told Bleacher Report. "I knew that [Brady] was better than me in my first day in the NFL. Naturally, you're the rookie and he's the veteran, but you have to have that mindset, that you want to be the starter."

2. Speaking of Tom Brady, the reigning MVP looks like he's ready for training camp.

3. Chad Johnson recently left a substantial tip and gave a reason for the specific number.

4. Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes gave recently gave back to the woman who's been his No. 1 fan since day one.

5. Terrell Suggs gave a hilarious anecdote about the time he was caught using Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti's golf cart.