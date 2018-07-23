Jimmy Garoppolo says he felt he was better than Tom Brady

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo talked to Bleacher Report about his time in New England and his plans to add more Lombardis to the 49ers' collection.

"I've always had that mindset," Garoppolo told Bleacher Report. "I knew that [Brady] was better than me in my first day in the NFL. Naturally, you're the rookie and he's the veteran, but you have to have that mindset, that you want to be the starter."

2. Speaking of Tom Brady, the reigning MVP looks like he's ready for training camp.

This ones for you @stephencurry30 Itâs football season! #nicecatchwes

3. Chad Johnson recently left a substantial tip and gave a reason for the specific number.

4. Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes gave recently gave back to the woman who's been his No. 1 fan since day one.

5. Terrell Suggs gave a hilarious anecdote about the time he was caught using Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti's golf cart.

