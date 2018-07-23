LeSean McCoy will report to Bills camp on Wednesday

LeSean McCoy will report to Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday as police continue to investigate an alleged home invasion robbery at a suburban Atlanta home he owns that left his former girlfriend hospitalized, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Police have not named McCoy a suspect in the incident and, according to Rapoport and Garafolo, his status with the league hasn't changed.

McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, told authorities she believed McCoy had "something to do with" an unidentified assailant assaulting and robbing her while she slept on the morning of July 10. In 911 call audio released by police in Milton, Georgia, Cordon said she suspected McCoy was responsible for what happened.

"I really feel like, because we're breaking up, that he wants all his jewelry back," Cordon told a 911 emergency dispatcher. "...[The intruder] just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend."

Responding to a social media post by Cordon's friend blaming him for what happened, McCoy vehemently denied the accusation hours after the incident, saying he hadn't been in "direct contact with any of the people involved in months." McCoy hasn't issued any public statements on the matter since.

McCoy, 30, is entering his fourth NFL season with the Bills after playing six seasons with the Eagles. The Bills open training camp Wednesday at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, New York.